Stevie Nicks wanted to sing to Christine McVie before she died. She didn't make it in time.

When Stevie Nicks learned on Saturday that her friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie, was seriously ill, a song started swirling around in her head.
"Hallelujah" by HAIM.
I had a best friend but she has come to pass
One I wish I could see now
You always remind me that memories will last
These arms reach out
You were there to protect me like a shield
Long hair running with me through the field
Everywhere you've been with me all along
Why me? How'd I get this hallelujah?
Nicks hoped to travel to London to sing it to her. But on Thursday came the news. McVie, 79, had died of a short, undisclosed illness.
In a statement released via social media, Nicks shared her heartache and her unfulfilled wish.
"A few hours ago I learned that my best friend in the whole world, since the first day in 1975, had passed away," Nicks wrote.
"I wanted to get to London, but we were told to wait... I thought I might possibly get to sing [Hallelujah] to her, and so I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.
"It's all I can do now... See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."
November 30, 2022
