Generosity. Warmth. Openness: Why the loss of Olivia Newton John has hit us so hard.

Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73, and the news is still sinking in.

When someone as famous as Olivia dies, it’s a very specific feeling. It’s a type of sadness but it’s also a feeling of nostalgia as we’re instantly transported to all the times in our life that intersected with them.

This morning, as I turned on my phone and read message after message in my group chats with the single word “Olivia”, I thought immediately about Grease.

I thought about being seven years old in 1978 and going to the movies for the first time in my life to see a ‘grown-up’ film and the lifelong effect it had on me.

It’s hard to overstate how iconic that film would become or how it would come to define the lives of its stars, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

The film was a bit nuts, really. Certainly the casting was.

A group of actors in their twenties and thirties, playing high school students. Olivia was 28, John was 23 (Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, was 33!) and Olivia’s character was inexplicably Australian because she told the director she couldn’t do a plausible American accent.

“Oh well, we’ll just make Sandy Australian then,” he said.

And they did.

Olivia was a pop star then, widely successful all over the world. And Hollywood wanted to try to harness that fame to make movies.

That’s how she came to star in one of the most iconic films, in the most iconic roles of all time.

Did you have Grease pants? Most girls who grew up in the 70s and 80s did.

The cultural impact of that transformational final scene when Sandy went from virgin to vixen lodged itself deeply in the psyche of every young woman and girl who saw it.

It wasn’t a new trope - frumpy prude transforms into hot babe - but it became definitive. The message was terrible of course.

Dress sexy, start smoking (or pretend to) and that’s how you get the hot, popular guy. Because what man would want a nerdy girl?

It was the personification of the virgin/whore dichotomy of female archetypes and I knew which one I wanted to be.

Like so many Gen Xers, I couldn’t wait to share Grease with my children. They adored it.

It’s a film that transcends generations and has mostly aged well. Except for the messages about bullying, smoking, sexual harassment, slut-shaming and cat-calling being cool. And the cast isn’t exactly diverse.

But it was a movie of its time (the 70s) made about a time even further back in history - the 50s.