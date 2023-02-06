fashion

'Is that... a bird?' The Grammys just gave us the wildest red carpet in years.

Well, we've been asking for award shows to get more exciting on the fashion front, and we're happy to say the 65th annual Grammy Awards delivered. And then some.

You can't accuse ANYONE on the red carpet of being boring. But then when Lizzo's in attendance, everyone has to raise their style game. That's just like... the rules.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce celebrate their win at the 2021 Grammys. Post continues below.


Video via The Grammy Awards

From Blac Chyna's bird cosplay to Sam Smith's monochrome cape moment, below you'll find every single celebrity red carpet look worth seeing from the Grammy Awards.

The fashion, the makeup, the hair, the feathers, the frankly enormous hats - ALL of it.

Behold...

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty

Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Image: Getty

Doja Cat.

Image: Getty

Harry Styles.

Image: Getty

Cardi B.

Image: Getty

Kacey Musgraves.

Image: Getty.

Lourdes Leon.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker.

Image: Getty

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty

Mary J. Blige.

Image: Getty

Amber Rose.

Image: Getty

Blac Chyna.

Image: Getty

Shania Twain.

Image: Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Image: Getty

Jack Harlow.

Image: Getty

Rita Wilson. 

Image: Getty

Lizzo.

Image: Getty

Image: Getty

Paris Hilton.

Image: Getty

Sheryl Crow.

Image: Getty

Bebe Rexha.

Image: Getty

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty

Camila Cabello.

Image: Getty

Coco Jones.

Image: Getty

Alisha Gaddis.

Image: Getty

Dai Time.

Image: Getty

Amanda Reifer.

Image: Getty

Dylan Mulvaney.

Image: Getty

Mikayla Geier.

Image: Getty

Maryanne J. George.

Image: Getty

Emma Brooks McAllister.

Image: Getty

Daryl Hannah.

Image: Getty

What are your favourite celebrity fashion looks from the Grammys? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty

