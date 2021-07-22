The new Gossip Girl series works because it follows two secretive TV rules.

When it comes to rebooting an iconic franchise, there are only two rules that must be followed, even though they are rarely spoken out loud.

The first rule is that there must be more of the story left to tell. Plot threads that were left untied, or a world that still deserves our attention with new characters to inhabit it.

The second is that a reboot needs to appeal to a new audience – those who were not included the first time around that deserve to be brought into this particular slice of pop culture.

And, no matter what the cynics might say, the new reimagined Gossip Girl ticks both those boxes.

The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, was never critically acclaimed, but it was a ratings hit. Making a star out of leading lady Blake Lively in particular.

It's safe to say that with the 2021 series, no one was trying to reinvent the TV wheel. This take on Gossip Girl delivers exactly what it promised: a new story hooked on wealthy but sometimes unlikeable teens in a world more dominated by social media than ever before.

The series picks up nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark, with a new person behind the XOXO, but this time with a more diverse cast of characters than the original ever served up.

