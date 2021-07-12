Every original Gossip Girl reference you might have missed in the reboot.

There's a new Gossip Girl in town, and she looks very different to the cultural phenomenon that was Blair, Serena et al. circa 2007-2012.

But while the Gossip Girl reboot is more of a distant, woke cousin than a direct continuation of the original series, there are plenty of details that pay tribute to the OG.

Yep, Easter eggs. Plenty of them.

Throughout the first episode, there were a number of nods to the older series, including obvious ones like the new cast hanging out on the steps of the Met and casual name drops, to more obscure fashion choices and cameos.

We've gone deep, so here are all the Easter eggs we've found in the new series' pilot episode.

The entire opening scene.

The opening scene of the reboot sees Kate (Tavi Gevinson) on a subway to Manhattan for her new job at Constance Billard, and it's nearly a shot-by-shot recreation of the original pilot, where Serena arrives at Grand Central Terminal after being away at boarding school.

Kate's outfit.

Speaking of that Grand Central scene...

In the original, Serena's outfit - a tan coat, striped top and scarf - was iconic, and Kate recreated it.

Image: The CW/Binge.