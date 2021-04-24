This fun-loving brand was born in a creative studio in NYC and has since earned a reputation for products that not only work, but are rooted in valuing self-expression.

Their range has expanded to include both skincare and makeup, from moisturiser and serum sticks to flexible base products and coloured pigments.

Since their inception, they’ve been very clear on their message of inclusivity across genders, skin tones and skill level. A standout feature of the brand is that so much of it comes in stick form, with the idea that you could apply a full face with fingers, just dab, dab, dabbing away.

On my last trip to the US, I stocked up on a number of Milk products to test out, so I have a couple of recommendations now that they’ve finally launched in Sephora Australia!

What products I recommend: The Vegan Milk Moisturiser is a gorgeous all-rounder, nourishing and hydrating, and suitable for a range of skin types.

The Lip+Cheek multi-use stick, particularly in the shade Werk, is one of my go-tos from the brand. It’s a lovely dusty rose, and the pigment is great for lips, cheeks, and even eyes if you want to have a monochrome moment.

Where to buy it: Milk Makeup has just launched at Sephora Australia, with more of the range due to arrive later this year. You can also purchase more of their range through Cult Beauty online, but at the moment a lot of their Kush products can’t be shipped here.