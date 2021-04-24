It’s 2021, and it still feels like Australia is playing a game of beauty catch up with the rest of the world.
Social media has made it so much harder to ignore brands and launches occurring overseas – especially in the US – that being in Australia has an 'outsider' feeling, like we’re the Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl.
Watch: Here's a handy hack for near-empty makeup. Post continues below.
Fortunately, you have me, who has spent a great chunk of coin when I’ve travelled and on shipping forwarding fees, buying into the hype.
Here are some of the beauty brands I get asked about most whenever I post, including where to buy them and what I would recommend you try first.