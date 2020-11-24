"Premier, you broke the rules." Gladys Berejiklian's tense morning of interviews about her COVID test.

On November 17, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian took a COVID-19 test.

She didn't have coronavirus symptoms, but had begun to lose her voice so underwent a coronavirus test as a 'precaution,' and because she knew media would ask her about it.

She was negative, which, though unsurprising, was also very lucky, because the Premier had not followed NSW Health guidelines that stipulate people must isolate after taking a COVID-19 test.

Watch: Gladys Berejiklian on the Today show. Post continues below video.

She continued working in her office during the two hours it took to get the negative result.

A week later, the Premier has faced up to her decision in a series of very awkward breakfast television interviews.

Speaking to Karl Stefanovic on the Today show, Berejiklian confessed people had come and gone from her during the time she was waiting for her test result.

"Did you breach your own rules?" Stefanovic asked her.

"I'll let others make that call," Berejiklian answered, adding she was acting out of caution by receiving a test in the first place.

Pressed again about breaking her "own rules", she responded: "If I was an ordinary citizen, I wouldn't have had any symptoms so I wouldn't have taken the test, so I went over and above".

"But Premier, you broke the rules," Stefanovic responded.

"That's open to interpretation, I took a test that I didn't need to but I wanted to," she said.

Image: Nine.