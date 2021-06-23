This is what starting over looks like: Georgina Chapman's life after leaving Harvey Weinstein.

There's a sort of second-hand triumph that comes from looking at the photographs of fashion designer Georgina Chapman taken this week.

They're from the premiere of Clean at New York's Tribeca Film Festival, and they show her standing on the red carpet, her arms tangled in those of the movie star, Adrien Brody.

Image: Getty. Rumours have been written about the pair's relationship for close to two years now, but this was their first public outing as an apparent couple.

Yet the pictures made it well beyond the gossip sites and social pages, because they are more than that. They are of a woman who started over, who slowly but surely climbed her way out of the depths of someone else's scandal: that of her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

When Hollywood turned its back on Georgina Chapman.

Chapman had been married to the heavyweight Hollywood producer for a decade by the time he became the defining scalp of the #metoo movement.

More than 90 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault against Weinstein, the first of which were exposed in Pulitzer Prize-winning reports by The New Yorker and The New York Times.

He was ultimately jailed for 23 years on rape and sexual assault charges in New York in 2020 and is now awaiting extradition to California to face charges of assaulting a further five women.

Harvey Weinstein at his trial in 2020. Image: Getty.