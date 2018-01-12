Little more than three months after an explosive New York Times report detailed the extent of sexual assault and misconduct allegations levelled at Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul has come to an agreement in the divorce settlement with ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

Page Six reports the fashion designer will walk away from her almost decade-long marriage to the disgraced movie executive with somewhere between AU$19 million and AU$25 million.

It has been reported Weinstein was once worth an estimated AU$300 million, but has spent millions on lawyers and publicists since the very first accusations came to light.

Chapman will also receive full custody of the couple’s two children, aged seven and four, PEOPLE reports.

Within a week of the allegations being made public, Chapman released a statement announcing her intention to divorce Weinstein.

Chapman, the co-founder of fashion label Marchesa, told PEOPLE her priority is her children, and dubbed the actions of her husband “unforgivable”.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.



