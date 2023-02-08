MP Georgie Purcell once stripped to fund her studies. Then her photos were shared on Facebook.

When Victorian MP Georgie Purcell entered politics, she was worried that a job she had done in her early years would be "weaponised" against her.

While at university in 2012 doing a five-year double degree in communications and law, Georgie was living out of home. It was incredibly expensive - not being able to maintain a part-time job while studying, but still having to pay the bills.

So to get by, Georgie took up stripping and topless waitressing gigs. It was the right call for her at the time.

"It allowed me the freedom to be available to study and attend uni, and not be locked into shifts," Georgie told Mamamia.

"I was only doing it for about six to seven months, but I had no signs of stopping as it was really working for me and I had a good time doing it."

"But once it was revealed publicly, I stopped," she added.

For Georgie, that was "heartbreaking".

