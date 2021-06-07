This post deals with assault and may be triggering for some readers.

After working as a stripper for a year, Reign Renoylds knows one thing to be true; "It’s nothing like the movies."

"I walked into this job thinking that it was just going to be stacks on stacks... and a party every weekend, but it's really not," she told Mamamia.

The 19-year-old works at a strip club in Brisbane, and shares her day-to-day life on TikTok with her 200,000 followers.

But while Reign says stripping isn’t like what we see on TV, it was actually movies that first got her interested in it.

"I watched a lot of dancing movies growing up and that just made me think, 'Oh wow look how much money they make, and they get to look pretty and they get to dance.' So as a kid I thought I want to do that."

"The sexual side of it didn't bother me, having to actually be naked was never a problem."

It wasn't until after she finished her nursing diploma and left a toxic relationship, that she decided to get into stripping.

"During that relationship, I got rid of all my friends and I pushed them away. So when I was freshly single, I needed something to do, and I didn't want to work a normal job. So I thought this was the perfect time to get into the industry and give it a go."

And as she knows, working as a stripper certainly isn’t your typical nine to five job.

For one thing, her shift starts at 9pm. And the prep starts hours before.

"I work from Thursday to Sunday. So on Wednesday nights, I try to stay up as a long as I can to change back over to the night shift… and then I'll try to sleep in during the day on Thursday."

"As soon as I wake up, I start prepping to wash my uniform. I make sure my shoes are clean, make sure my nails are nice, my hair is washed and brushed."