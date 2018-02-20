Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Georgia Love’s message for the paparazzo who ‘stalked’ her is bloody brilliant.



Georgia Love would like everyone to know that she isn’t taking no nonsense from nobody, you hear?

After her and boyfriend Lee Elliott were followed by a particularly aggressive paparazzo from lunch to her home, the Bachelorette decided to send them a very direct message on her public Instagram, and we’re applauding her for it.

The very obvious tag on her Instagram stories just added to the cutting nature of the post.

Georgia Love - 1. Photographer - 0.

2. Despite their split, Josh Duhamel still knew how to cheer Fergie up after her national anthem debacle.

Fergie is no doubt a little blue today after the backlash to her rendition of the US national anthem at a basketball match became so fierce she felt the need to apologise.