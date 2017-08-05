KissMyAss: Hilary Duff posts a bum photo for 'young girls, women, and mums of all ages'.

BREAKING NEWS: A 29-year-old woman has cellulite and she’s not ashamed of it.
Yep, Hilary Duff went to the beach and wore a swimsuit, and she has no time for your body shaming. She’s a mum, an actress, and a bloody legend, and she’s not going to waste her time and energy worrying about her supposed ‘flaws’.
And by ‘flaws’, we mean something totally natural that 99.99 per cent of women have.
The Younger star snapped a pic of herself in a swimsuit and said her Instagram post was on behalf of “young girls, women, and mothers of all ages”.