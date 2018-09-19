Kids have no filters. It’s endearing, funny and occasionally very, very embarrassing.

It’s usually unintentional, but those tiny humans can very easily throw you under the bus at the worst of times.

Here’s just the funniest stories parents shared on Reddit about their kids selling them out:

Slave labour.

Oh… No.

“When I was younger, my parents used to take in foster children,” wrote Reddit user Heromann. “They would come, stay a month or two, and then leave. By the time I was 6 I was fairly used to it. Also, as a child, I absolutely hated doing chores. I would do anything to get out of it. One day when I was complaining my mother told me ‘The only reason we had you was to have you do chores for us’ in the kidding way that mothers use.

“Fast forward a few months, and we have a foster girl who’s around my age. She’s been there for a few weeks, and it’s fall so time to rake leaves. My parents send us out and we all start raking. Well one thing about the neighbourhood I lived in, everyone was pretty close. When we raked leaves all the parents had their kids do it at the same time and they would all sit together and drink and talk. Well the foster girl starts complaining about working. And so, loud enough for everyone to hear, I say ‘The only reason my parents are fostering you is so that you can do chores!’ Embarrassed parents had to explain that it was all in jest.”

The Dark Knight.

Reddit user Hezod shared this story and honestly, we have no words:

“When my son was four, and still showered with his Daddy he came downstairs, when my MIL was over and said “so, Gramma, did you know my daddy has a big thick penis? I hope I get a big thick penis too. I bet Batman has a big thick BLACK penis, because he only works in black.” Silence. Followed immediately by hysterical laughter when he concluded “and sometime very very dark grey.”