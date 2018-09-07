The perfect kids party ideas made to suit any budget.

When it comes to kids birthday parties, there are times when your special celebration calls for going all out, and there are times when you’d be happiest with a relaxed picnic in the park. Whatever the budget, we’ve got your next party covered. Whether you are planning on not spending too much or have money to blow, it’s definitely best to get creative with your party planning.

There are birthday entertainment options out there for everyone and below are some ideas to get your creative juices flowing:

On a budget.

There are a multitude of innovative ways to avoid spending too much money and many of these options have a built-in bonus whereby you get to turn them into some family bonding activities.

Cutting up and stringing together recycled paper is a fun and cost-effective way to make decorations and you can use those same discarded pages to wrap up any gifts. Get the kids a stack of magazines each and have them cut out words and pictures to put together for the invitations.

Frozen finger food is easy to prepare and if you buy it in bulk, it’s also cheap as chips. Just be sure to have plenty of tomato sauce at the ready because it’s the one thing that you can never skimp on.

If you’re poor on time and the kids are too busy with extra-curricular activities to help you out, it’s important to remember that hiring an entertainer is definitely still a viable option. Entertainers are experts at engaging children and having one at your party to step in and assume responsibility for an hour or two can help relieve any stress from your shoulders. The time that you save on preparation, you could then put towards yourself instead.

There’s also the option to reinvent any games that you used to play when you were younger, and remember that cliches like Pass the Parcel, Musical Chairs and Pin the Tail on the Donkey never go out of style. You can always get a DIY Kids Party Pack to help with your exciting transformation from ‘parent’ to ‘kids entertainer’ too.

Spending large.

If you feel like going all out, there are some pretty amazing party options available. Keep your ear to the ground when you’re picking up the kids from school or attending social events with other parents because word of mouth is one of the best ways to learn about various entertainment ideas that differ from the norm.

Think backyards brimming with reptiles, parks pastured with ponies, intricate multi-level obstacle courses, laser tag, paintball, bubble soccer and more. These party options can also come as entirely mobile packs so as long as you can provide the space, then the entertainers/hosts/handlers can come to you. Forking out the cash for some expensive entertainment is a great idea because it will keep the kids engaged and leave you to focus on food, fraternising and fun.