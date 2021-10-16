The I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series is here, with a darker twist than the original.

When I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in 1997, it left a lasting legacy.

Its box office success helped to revitalise the slasher genre in the 1990s and along with being endlessly parodied in pop culture ever since, it also succeeded in terrifying a generation of teenagers who all snuck the grisly VHS tape into sleepovers and then lived to regret their actions.

As one of those teenagers, it's safe to say that I Know What You Did Last Summer is still the reason I check my bedroom closet before going to sleep every night.

(It's also the reason I've stopped hitting murderous strangers with my car and dumping their bodies into the sea without actually checking that they're dead, but that's a story for another day).

Video via Amazon Prime Video.

Right now, the slasher genre is having quite the resurgence.

The knife-wielding Michael Myers is back to slowly but steadily chase down Laurie Strode with the release of Halloween Kills, and Sidney Prescott is once again being hunted by a ghost-faced killer in the upcoming fifth instalment of Scream.

So it only makes sense that I Know What You Did Last Summer has been released as a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, allowing a whole new group of teens to have their lives ruined by a pesky case of vehicular manslaughter.

The series kicks off with Lennon (Madison Iseman) returning to her father's home in Hawaii after being away for her first year of college.

Unlike most students returning home for the holidays, Lennon appears incredibly stressed to be back in her hometown and things become even more somber as she makes her way to her childhood bedroom.

Well, it turns out the girl was right to be afraid, because the only thing waiting there to welcome her home is the bloody, decapitated head of a goat hanging in her wardrobe and the words "I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER" scrawled across her mirror in a questionable substance.