‘I just read Fourth Wing and now I understand why everyone is obsessed.’

I am a romantasy tragic through and through. I've given up trying to hide it. Tamora Pierce started my obsession as a kid. Richelle Mead is my guiding light. Sarah J Maas is my lord and saviour. And now Rebecca Yarros, author of Fourth Wing (aka the book series that approximately everybody you know is obsessed with) has joined my own personal pantheon of writers who write phenom kickass female leads, killing it in phenomenally built fantasy worlds, with just enough heart-racing romance to ruin IRL men for me forever.

So. Fourth Wing. Ooft. When I tell you I didn't sleep. I didn't eat. I barely showered (ew, not really), because in recent days, every second of my existence was consumed with reading this book (and its sequel).

And when I was finished racing my way through it, I went back to the beginning and started again, taking my time to soak up every teeny tiny detail; savouring it this time, in the wake of absolutely devouring it the first time around.

I know, it kind of sounds like I'm writing a juicy sex scene? And it's true, these books are... very satisfying. (Including the actual sex scenes.) And with the Rider Black Special Edition having just dropped in Australia, now is the perfect time to dive into the highly addictive (no — really) world of Fourth Wing.