'Neither of them could talk.' Fleur raised 2 children with disabilities in isolation.

The day before her first child was born, Fleur McDonald found herself up the top of a silo, cleaning up from harvest on her remote 8000 acre WA farm.

After a traumatic 36 hour labour and forceps delivery, she brought her daughter Rochelle back to the hut she and her then husband were calling home at the time.

They were living in a 'donga', a little demountable tin hut that's usually used in mining or on construction sites as accommodation blocks.

It had four tiny rooms, was open to the elements, and had holes in the wall that Fleur had "stuffed up with steel wool so the mice couldn't get in."

With a gas stove and a gas fridge, the young couple's little petrol generator would give them about three-hour bursts to get all the essentials done.

"It was enough time to cook a loaf of bread, do the bookwork I needed to do, and do three loads of washing," Fleur told Mamamia.

With the closest town about 110km away, Fleur was about as isolated as it gets as a new mum and often found herself struggling to make ends meet.