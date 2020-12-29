“I’m a horror movie addict and there are precisely five movies I found absolutely terrifying.”

Watching a good horror movie is kind of like falling in love.

It’s exciting, dizzying and full of possibility that it will turn out to be something great.

There’s always a pretty good chance you’ll later find yourself regretting your decision to spend time with it.

I’ve always subscribed to the notion that a good horror movie is a work of art, an elevated style of storytelling no less prestigious than a drama rooted in reality.

There are horror films that delve into intricate social and racial issues, like Get Out, that brilliantly capture complex characters, like The Silence of the Lambs or tackle emotional family dynamics like Stan’s Relic.

The thing about genuine fear is that it’s very subjective, and movies with the power to send waves of cold terror through your soul could barely cause a ripple for someone else.

With that in mind here are five movies that I, a horror movie fan, found so terrifying I almost regret watching them.

It Follows

If you’ve watched It Follows, chances are you’re rolling your eyes as you read this, wondering how a well-made, low-budget movie with such a simple premise could scare anyone.

Yet here we are.

A few Christmases ago, during a lull in the family festivities, I settled down on my sister’s couch with my laptop to watch It Follows, a new horror flick with excellent reviews.

Basically, it’s about a supernatural entity that is passed on through sex, and once it’s been passed to you, it will keep coming, slowly but surely, until eventually it brutally murders you.