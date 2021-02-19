KELLY MCCARREN: "I used to be a 'Kate'. Here's how I became a 'Tully'."

I was a bit late to the Bridgerton craze, like at least a month behind the rest of the world and their collective obsession with the amazing 'plot'.

So I was pretty stoked to only be about a week behind the Firefly Lane mania. If you're looking for something light and easy to watch, Firefly Lane is for you; it's a heartwarming story about two girls who meet as teenagers, and it flips back and forth between the decades of friendship and pivotal moments in time.

When I first started watching it, I didn't think much of Tully (who I will annoyingly refer to as Izzy Stevens forever); she was overbearing, annoyingly obnoxious, and I didn't think she was an overly good friend.

Well, I'm finished, and despite having no idea what causes THAT cliffhanger, I think that she's an EXCELLENT friend.

Everyone needs a Tully.

If you met me now or followed me on social media, you'd probably think I was a Tully. I'm loud, assertive, confident, and ever so slightly obnoxious.

But for the majority of my life, I have resonated with the character of Kate, which is why I've enjoyed watching the show so much.

Kate and Tully are best friends, but Kate lives in the shadow of Tully; she's an awkward, shy, nerdy girl with huge glasses, and Tully is forever trying to egg her on and encourage her.

In my teenage years and for a lot of my 20s, I was Kate (complete with the oversized glasses) and the only reason I'm 'me' now, is because of the Tully's in my life who are my cheerleaders and pushy life coaches.

I have a bunch of Tully's that I'm lucky enough to call my friends, but today, I'd like to tell you about my experiences with two in particular…

