Netflix's Firefly Lane ended with a dramatic cliffhanger. Here's what it might mean.

In just days, Firefly Lane has become the most popular series on Netflix.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the 10-episode series follows the 30-year friendship between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), who met as teenagers after becoming neighbours on Firefly Lane.

In the series, Tully and Kate's friendship extends from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

As each episode time-hops between the decades, we see Tully and Kate face teenage parties, their college years, first jobs, marriage, and motherhood.

But while many things change in both women's lives, their friendship remains a constant. Well, almost.

In the present day in Firefly Lane, Tully and Kate are in totally different phases of their lives.

While Tully has a glamorous life as a well-known talk show host, Kate is recently separated and tackling the challenge of dealing with her rebellious teenage daughter Marah.

As the series progresses, Tully and Kate face a few hiccups in their friendship.

From signing Marah's birth control consent form to flirting with Kate's crush at a function, Tully often crosses the line.

But in the final moments of the season, we learn that Kate never wants to see Tully again.

"No one wants you here," Kate told Tully at her father's funeral. "When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?"

Following the cliffhanger ending, viewers have been left with a lot of questions about what happened between the two friends.