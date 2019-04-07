“The Duke and Duchess of York continue to be good friends and nothing has changed in their relationship,” the representative told The Sun.

The Sun also reported that Prince Charles, who famously did not like Ferige, “doesn’t care” whether the couple get back together.

A source also told The Sun that “The critical thing is that neither of them is seeing anyone else at the moment. Officially they’re very good friends with benefits”.

We repeat: Friends with benefits.

The rumours follow Fergie being invited to Balmoral by the Queen for the past three summers, and her appearance at royal events, such as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May last year.

Perhaps most telling though, is the fact the pair have remained living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor with their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie since their divorce.

Although Prince Andrew originally moved into the Queen Mother’s former home alone in 2004, it’s believed that Fergie and her daughters later moved into the residence in 2008.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O during a recent Australian visit, the 58-year-old Duchess shared how the pair have an amicable relationship, even while living together.

“He is the finest man in my life – he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life,” she said of her ex-husband.

“I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family,” she added.

However, while things may have seemed perfect, Fergie was not invited to the wedding of Will and Kate in 2011, but following her invite to Harry and Meghan’s last year, there are signs she is making her way back into the family.

The public is very happy about the prospect of the 80’s reunion, with many excited about the energy Fergie brings.