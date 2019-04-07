To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
Prince Andrew and Fergie may be back together more than twenty years after their 1996 divorce.
The rumours of the reunion started on April 1, when ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship sent out a tweet declaring they are “unofficially” back on.
While many believed the bombshell to be a late April Fool’s joke, there is more weight to the rumours than initially thought.
‘Officially’ they are good friends. That’s what the Duchess’ spokesperson said. Unofficially? They are back on.
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 1, 2019
The editor wrote for ITV that Fergie joined Prince Andrew on a trip to Bahrain, where the couple (as a couple) were official guests of the Bahrain Crown Prince at the Ritz Carlton hotel.
Fergie confirmed the visit on Instagram, posting a photo with her daughter and Jockey Frankie Dettori with the caption “Such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with @hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice. Excited to meet @frankiedettori_ #familytimes @f1#luckyme”.