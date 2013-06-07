There go those pesky female breadwinners, pushing up divorce rates again.

by SARAH MEGGINSON

My husband and I live with a family dynamic that can sometimes make others feel a little… uncomfortable. Older generations, especially. We go against tradition.

See, here’s the thing ­– I earn more money than he does. He’s not bothered by this and neither am I. For a long, long time, his income was higher than mine, but in the last year or two the tables have turned.

I don’t rake in a great deal more than him, but when it comes down to it, I am the primary income-earner. And it seems I’m not the only one.

Some stats came out last week showing that an impressive 40% of family households (with kids) in the US are being carried financially by mum. In itself, it’s an interesting trend – almost half of families have a female breadwinner! How things have changed within the space of one generation.

But even more interesting is the response that a panel of Fox News’ male panellists have had to the stats. Holy chauvinist Batman!

Anchor Lou Dobbs kicks things off by breaking the devastating news of “research showing that women have become the breadwinners in this country, and a lot of other concerning and trouble statistics.”

I’m sorry… What?

No seriously – WHAT?!

I’m trying to make sense of this, because it seems like he’s saying it’s a bad thing that a growing number of households pay their bills thanks to mama bear’s contribution to the family finances.

But, it gets worse. So much worse…

His fellow panellists go on to describe the research as revealing “a catastrophic issue… that could undermine our social order”… That it means we are “watching society dissolve around us”… and that this trend is “tearing us apart as nuclear families”.

Juan Williams even goes so far as to say the stats represent “the disintegration of marriage… We’re seeing, systemically, something going terribly wrong in American society. It’s hurting our children and it’s going to have impacts for decades to come.”

I watched the full 3-minute video and my head hurt afterwards. If you’re in the mood to yell at your computer, you can watch it below.

In a fantastic post on Slate.com, political author and journalist Amanda Marcotte shares her view on the subject – and it’s pretty easy to see why her article attracted 1,300 comments and 25,000 likes on Facebook: