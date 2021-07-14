Need a pick-me-up? Here are 10 feel-good accounts you should follow on Instagram.

We need distractions, now more than ever.

With this year panning out to be just like the last, everyone needs movies and TV shows to watch, books to devour and feel-good Instagram accounts to follow.

So, we've rounded up the 10 best Instagram accounts to follow for whenever you need a pick-me-up. Some are informative, others are just downright funny, but all of them will leave you feeling (even just a little bit) better.

Here are the 10 Instagram accounts we recommend.

Fun fact: there's good news out there. It's just a little harder to find. The Happy Broadcast is an account for anxiety-free news from around the world, which is something we can all get behind. The illustrations are joyful and the stories are even better.