I'm one of about 12 million Australians who are currently in lockdown and no.

Why didn't Victoria tell us how hard this was when they had to do it for 112 days and literally were only allowed out of their homes for one hour a day?

Narrator: They did. You selfish d*ckhead.

As Victorians yelled at us multiple times over those 15 weeks, "Stay strong" and "You've got this" don't help.

The only thing that helps is TV recommendations, and that's where I come in.

For years, I've been recommending the very best TV shows/books/movies/podcasts on our podcast Mamamia Out Loud. You can browse my list of the best books I've ever recommended right here.

But today, it's time to roll out the TV reccos we so desperately need. And none of this 'oh it takes two-and-a-half seasons to get good and then the fourth season is a bit crap BUT THE SIXTH SEASON IS SO WORTH IT,' bullsh*t.

Watch the trailer for Bo Burnham's, Inside. Post continues below.



Video via

I might be in lockdown and have literally nothing better to do, but I still have some self respect.

I have (helpfully) sorted my recommendations into categories. TV shows first.

Best TV series (according to me)

To cheer you up...

After Life Season 1, Netflix

Fleabag Season 1 and Season 2, Amazon Prime

Love Life, Stan

Cheer, Netflix