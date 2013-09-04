Five ways to make yourself feel better about your body right now.

By AMY STOCKWELL.

Everyone feels bad about themselves from time-to-time.

When it happens to you, you might need a circuit-breaker. You might need something that will stop you spiralling into an unhealthy place where you run yourself down with thoughts that probably have little or no basis in reality. With that in mind, here are five quick and easy things that you can do right now to help you feel better about your body- and yourself.

1. Gratitude

Gratitude is a buzz-word in positive psychology and has been touted as the secret to happiness. But it has a surprising ability to make you feel about your body and self.

Gratitude can make you feel more positive about the things that you have in your life. It can help you reconstruct a negative situation in a more useful way (for example, feeling bad about your thighs? Consider being grateful for the fact that you can walk. Feeling bad about the shape of your nose? You might be be grateful for the capacity of your nose to smell and breathe – and grateful for its presence on your face). Gratitude can remind you of what is important (health, life and freedom – rather than pressure and self-criticism). And it can remind you to thank people who are supportive and are helping you to be strong.

And if you can’t always think of anything to be happy about or grateful for in your life or your body, cheat. Find a list of awesome things and allow others to inspire you to be grateful, like this one.

2. Accept compliments (including those you give yourself)

This one is fairly self-explanatory. When someone compliments you, just say “Thank you”. Don’t try and play it off. Don’t try and disagree. Don’t come up with a list of why the person complimenting you is wrong. Just say, “Thank you”. There are enough messages in our lives that tell us that we’re not good enough. How about letting in the good messages instead?

While we’re talking compliments, consider making a list of things that you are good at with a view to complimenting and valuing yourself.

If you are feeling bad, making a list of your positive attributes may take some time – but it is time worth taking. Are you good at something (good friend, excellent memory, exceptional patience, bouncing back)? Do you have a body part you like? How about strong knees, kind eyes or neat ears? Think about the good stuff you can do, and the brave things you have attempted (even if it might not have worked out the way you wanted). Build a list of more reasons to love yourself than loathe yourself. Reflecting on that list will remind you that, despite what your negative self-talk is telling you, you are actually pretty rad.