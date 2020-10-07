The real losers of this year's Federal Budget? Women.

If there was ever a Federal Budget that should have put women and our economic security at its centre, it was this one.

We know that women have been the hardest hit by Australia's coronavirus job losses. We know a growing number of women aged 55 and over are experiencing homelessness. We know domestic violence, which disproportionally affects women, has increased significantly during the pandemic.

But behind the big package promises and talk of economic growth, tax cuts, and a fancy new stimulus package aptly named JobMaker, Tuesday night's budget left many women scratching their heads.

As has now been calculated, just 0.038 per cent of the 2020 Federal Budget was focused on women - who comprise slightly more than half the population and who have borne the brunt of the adverse financial and social implications of COVID-19.

To be clear: the $240million commitment to women is 0.038% of the total budget deficit. A third of one per cent. That's not a gender lens, it's not even a microscope. — Per Capita (@percapita) October 6, 2020

There were other losers as well of course; Indigenous health, universities, and refugees.