"I watched Netflix's 'gritty' new teen fairy drama because apparently, I have so self-respect."

Within our world exists a multimillion-dollar TV empire revolving around the fact that sometimes, humans just need to watch some trash.

For most people this trash involves housewives hurling insults at each other, families with multiple children documenting their lives through selfies, and lining women up like cattle to receive roses from a man reciting lines from an earpiece.

But for me, trash TV consists of watching adult actors attempt to play teenagers in magical worlds where everyone makes poor decisions and plot inconsistencies are sprinkled about like a heavy helping of salt on avocado toast.

And apparently, I'm not the only one.

Which would explain how Fate: The Winx Saga, a "gritty" new series about angsty teenage fairies, topped the Netflix charts in the days following its relatively low-key release.

Fate: The Winx Saga centres on Bloom (Abigail Cowen) an apparently average (in TV terms at least) American teenage girl who discovers she is in fact a fairy (sans glittery wings, just like the rest of her kind) and in possession of some fiery magical powers.

Powers that first emerge following a fight with her parents over the removal of her bedroom door, causing her to accidentally set off an almighty blaze that destroys the family home and cooks the s**t out of her poor mother, who ends up with third-degree burns over her entire body.

Kids today...

The emergence of these powers leads her to be whisked away to Alfea, a fairy boarding school in an undisclosed magical location tucked away in another realm. Although pretty much everyone who dwells there appears to have a pretty strong British accent.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a "gritty" new series about angsty teenage fairies. Image: Netflix. There's not a whole lot to say about Bloom as a character.