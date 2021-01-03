Here are 7 of the best documentaries you can watch on Netflix right now.

Whether you're looking for an educational, inspiring or entertaining watch, there’s nothing like finding a satisfying documentary.

From an investigation into the impacts of social media on the mental health of humans, to a documentary about two women who were in a secret lesbian relationship for nearly 70 years before they told their family and friends, we've complied a list of compelling and important documentaries and docu-series available on Netflix right now.

They were all released on the streaming service in the past year, and have gained widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike.

1. The Social Dilemma.

The Social Dilemma is available now on Netflix. Image: Getty.

The Social Dilemma, which dropped on the streaming service in September 2020, investigates how social media platforms have upended human connection, and how creators of the apps used human psychology to manipulate users.

It features interviews with several people who were instrumental in the creation of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Google and every other app we check several times an hour, seven days a week.

They further investigate the link between the rise of social media in relation to the rise of mental illness, with suicide rates amongst teenage girls currently being the highest they've ever been.

2. Disclosure.

Netflix's documentary interviews transgender thinkers and creatives about Hollywood's problematic history of transgender representation. Image: Netflix.