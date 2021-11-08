Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie set has been hit by another tragedy.

As we've sadly come to understand, sometimes things on film sets can go horribly wrong.

With conversations growing around the need for better on-set conditions for crew members, it is an incredibly unfortunate circumstance that another incident has occurred on the set of Rust.

The country and western film, starring actor Alec Baldwin, was suspended with investigations ongoing after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

However, crew members have continued clearing up the film set in Santa Fe New Mexico since the accident, with reports that one production member has been bitten by a venomous spider, resulting in a life-threatening incident.

Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger working on the set of Rust, is currently in hospital, with doctors fighting to save his arm.

First reported by Sky News, Miller was on the film site of the Rust production in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he was bitten by a spider. Unfortunately, it was a brown recluse spider: which is a venomous species that is native to North America.

The Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Image: AAP. Within days of the spider bite, Miller experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm (the death of body tissue) and sepsis (life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an infection in the body).