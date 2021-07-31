An on-set dispute and intense training: 16 things you didn't know about Charlie's Angels.

Good morning, Charlie!

21 years ago, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu starred in the big-screen adaptation of the iconic '70s television series, Charlie's Angels.

The film dominated at the box office and was followed by a sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and a 2019 reboot starring Kristen Stewart.

Behind every great film, there are behind-the-scenes tidbits that you probably didn't know about. Here are 16 from Charlie's Angels.

1. Lucy Liu had an alleged dispute with Bill Murray on set.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast, Lucy Liu opened up about a moment on set where Bill Murray used "inexcusable and unacceptable" language towards her.

While the actress "wouldn't go into the specifics", she explained that one day when Murray arrived on set, after returning from a family gathering, he began to "hurl insults" that "kept going on and on."

"I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.' I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?" she said.

"It was unjust, and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it," she added.

