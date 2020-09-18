Engaged at 16 and three divorces: A complete timeline of Drew Barrymore's relationships.

Drew Barrymore is a busy woman: She's an actress, a talk-show host, mother, business owner and creator of our favourite beauty content on the internet.

So basically, she's got no time for dating.

In a chat with Jane Fonda on her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore, 45, said she could relate to the 82-year-old Oscar winner, who has "sworn off men."

Growing up with Drew Barrymore. Post continues below video.

"Recently you said that you were swearing off men," Barrymore said to Fonda. "Can I please talk to you about this? Because I think I'm there and have been there for the last five years. Why am I here, why are you here, what's happening?"

Fonda said Barrymore was too young to be swearing off anything, saying she'd realised her life was fulfilling enough without a romantic relationship.

"Who has time?" she said, which Barrymore passionately agreed with.

"Yes, this is where I've been at," she said.

"I'm not closed for business but I have been in exactly that mentality for the last five years thinking, I just don't have the bandwith, I just can't fit it in."

"Well, you can squeeze a little affair or two in there. I'm all for it," Fonda responded.