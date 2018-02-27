Can a face mist actually give us better skin? We asked a dermatologist.

You’re either into them or think they are a waste of money, but dedicated users of the face mist spritz often and with reckless abandon.

Naysayers call them just fancy water in a bottle but at the very least we know they provide a cooling and scented pick me up throughout the work day, especially when you’re battling through a spreadsheet on a Tuesday afternoon.

With so many options on the market, there’s something for everyone. However, the question we wanted to know was, apart from the sensory pleasure, do they actually do anything?

Speaking to Dr Michael Freeman, principal dermatologist at Queensland’s The Skin Centre, he says that while mists “temporarily hydrate the skin,” overuse can create a ‘scaly’ texture.

“If used multiple times a day they have a similar effect to over cleansing and therefore can reduce the natural moisturising factor in the upper layers of the skin. This process ends up causing scaling of the skin.”

Dr Freeman explains that the repeated wetting and then drying can affect your skin’s ability to self-regulate its moisture levels, causing dehydration. The good news is there are ways to combat this.

Ok, so moderation is key to not damaging your skin, but do face mists actually do anything?

Unfortunately, his answer didn’t fill us with joy.

If dehydrated and dry skin is the recurring issue for you, then Dr Freeman says that there are more effective measures you can take when it comes to hydration.

“It’s better to have a good sunscreen in the morning and a moisturiser at other times,” Dr Freeman says.

Despite this, for sufferers of rosacea, the cooling aspect of mists can help temporarily, as long as you use mists in moderation.

What ingredients make the perfect mist?

So say you’re after something to refresh your makeup midday, or something to temper the affects of flying… how can you ensure that what you’re putting on your skin will actually benefit your complexion?

Dr Freeman says that in order to counteract the dehydrating effects some mists can have, Glycerin – also referred to as Glycol or Glycerol, can add moisture and hydration.

In terms of irritations, those prone to sensitivity should double check the ingredient list for known triggers.

“Some botanicals are more prone to causing allergy. Avoid tee tree, eucalyptus and lavender oils,” Dr Freeman says.

Dr Freeman also advises to avoid preservatives and alcohol – which “tends to be an irritant and shouldn’t be sprayed often on the face,” he says.

Keep in mind that seeing ‘perfume’ on the ingredient list could also mean that the product contains a small amount of alcohol.

What facial mists should I be using?

