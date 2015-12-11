Kate Hudson swears by it, but does an ice bath for your face really work?

Image: Getty.

Kate Hudson is the queen of lifestyle hacks (her fitness one in particular is genius) so our ears pricked up very quickly when she shared her instant skin pick-me-up trick.

“To wake myself up or make my skin less dull I’ll dunk my head in a bowl of ice… it’s like taking a cold plunge with your face,” she told Redbook magazine.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo is also a fan of this technique. So does using extreme temperature like ice on your face actually work?

According to Emma Hobson, Education Manager International Dermal Institute and Dermalogica, ice therapy has been around for many years and is very popular in Nordic countries, as well as the always-ahead-of-the-beauty-curve Korea.

“The main benefits are that it works on constricting the skin’s circulation, which for controlled periods assists with reducing redness, reducing the ‘heat’ in the skin and creates a slight tightening, toning effect of the tissues. This is why it’s used on puffy eyes and reducing inflammation of a breakout,” explains Hobson.

As well as solving problems, it’s also a great way to help prepare your skin for makeup as it tightens pores and tones the skin, creating a fresh-looking canvas. (Post continues after gallery.)

But that doesn’t mean you should give your face an ice bath every day. Many people actually make the mistake of doing it too often or for too long which can have the opposite effect.