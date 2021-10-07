So, 'eye-lighter' is now a thing. Here's exactly how to wear it.

If there's one thing we love more than crumpets, it's highlighter.

That stuff has the ability to amp up your skin's radiance by a zillion, and fool everyone into thinking you *actually* drink two litres of water every day. Ha ha ha! As if.

And while highlighter has evolved in recent years (umm... hey, heavy-handed strobing. Haven't seen you in a while), these days we can't go past the type of highlighting that gives you that K-beauty glass skin look. You know the one. That kind of dewiness that just screams 'Rich Girl Skin'.

The newest highlighting trend slinking its way around the beauty block? Eye-lighting.

Yes! Highlighting for your eyes!

It's all about creating bigger, brighter eyes. Shading is taking the back seat - and the ol' smokey eye, cut creasing and bold colours are officially out (for now!).

Instead, glowy, sheer washes of colour are having a *major* moment, and we gotta say - we’re VERY on board with it. And we reckon you'll be down for it, too.

Even you, Jessica!

Because it’s the perfect middle ground if you love colour, but don’t want to be too OTT when you're just, like, ducking into Woolies - y'know?

And we're seeing a lot of inspiration from some of the recent red carpets (BECAUSE THAT'S A THING THAT WE DO AGAIN) - with celebrities jumping on the trend.

Leading the way is that '60s inspired cool-toned eyeshadow look you've been seeing everywhere (see: Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2021), with pale hues of blue and white giving off lightly pearlescent pigments for a fresh and natural glow.