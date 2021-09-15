Who was with Kim Kardashian and exactly what they ate: 8 details you missed at the Met Gala.

After fashion's night of nights was cancelled in 2020, the 2021 Met Gala was everything we'd hoped for.

Kim Kardashian wore a full bodysuit up to her face, Lil Nas X sported not one but three outfits, and Rihanna arrived fashionably late with A$AP Rocky by her side.

Watch: Even celebrities need wingmen. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In case you missed it, the theme for this year's event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"; meaning Met Gala guests were encouraged to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion" as part of the official dress code, and boy did they deliver (check out our full fashion coverage here.)

But in amongst the wide variety of outfits, there were plenty of hidden details and Met Gala moments you might have missed. Here are eight of them.

It wasn't Kanye next to Kim Kardashian.

While we were all staring at/confused by Kim Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga ensemble, there was another question on our minds: who is that with her?

Image: Getty.