8 expensive skincare products that are actually worth it, according to beauty experts.

You know what really sucks? When you fork out a heap of money on a buzzy skincare product, only to find it does absolutely ✨s**t all✨ for your cute face.

UGH. It's the pits.

Watch: Here Are 7 Ways To Improve Your Skin While Sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The good news? You have us.

Don't give us that face! Cause we're going to help you not waste your money on expensive stuff that doesn't work.

That's why we've asked some of Mamamia's beauty experts to tell us the best, most reliable products that are *actually* worth the cash.

Off we go!