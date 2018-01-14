Ewan McGregor's estranged wife on his uncomfortable Golden Globes speech.

It’s the Golden Globes moment we’re still cringing over – and now one of the two women thanked in Ewan McGregor’s speech has shared her opinion on it.

In case you were too distracted by the black dresses and talk of gender equality and missed what will surely go down as one of the most uncomfortable speeches in awards night history, here’s a recap.

McGregor started by thanking his wife Eve Mavrakis, who he’s separated but not yet divorced from, which was fine – until he also thanked his new girlfriend and Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

"I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years," the 46-year-old said. "And my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk- I love you."

Moments later, he added: "There would have been no Ray [his Fargo character] without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much."