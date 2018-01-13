Celeb in 5: Saturday’s best entertainment and gossip news.

1. All of the signs that suggest Kylie Jenner is in labour right now (and one that she isn’t).

Those engrossed in the status of Kylie Jenner’s uterus were given a most rigorous run around today when reports came in that she was in labour.

Firstly there was a rogue Snapchat from maybe-dad Travis Scott with what looked like the ceiling of an airplane with the caption “Make it home to ya one way or another,” as in the baby is coming and I got to go go go.

Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FpocKiHfcC — jpenny???? (@JennyPennyy) December 27, 2017



Cue thousands upon thousands of fans trying to dig up the dirt.

Me trying to find out if Kylie Jenner is in labor: pic.twitter.com/rf1abLLNBw — Bethany Jane (@b3thanyjane) January 12, 2018

Next, reports came in with suspected Kylie sightings from hospital staff (what confidentiality agreement?). That, mixed with the continued quiet social media feeds of the Kardashian clan, was enough to tip the situation into delirium.