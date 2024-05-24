Evelyn Ellis was a bride on MAFS. She just walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

It's not every day that a former Australian reality star is rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in Hollywood.

But that day happened this week.

An ex-bride from the 2023 season of MAFS, Evelyn Ellis, has made a rather unexpected debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

Yep, the same bougie movie festival currently being frequented by the likes of Bella Hadid and Cate Blanchett.

This popular Married at First Sight bride — who dumped her match only to recouple with a different groom — is officially added to the guest list.

Evelyn Ellis walks the red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.