The Slovenian couple who went on a date on stage and 7 other weird moments from Eurovision.

There are two types of people in Australia – those who spend their Saturday night watching the federal election, and those who watch Eurovision.

This is for the second type of person, who is more funny and probably makes better jokes at dinner parties.

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest witnessed Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke performing Zero Gravity in an (Elsa-inspired?) gown in the sky, as she came ninth place with a score of 285.

The annual contest was then won by Netherlands contestant Duncan Laurence, who was closely followed by Italy and Russia’s contestants.

Formalities aside, we can all agree that things got really bloody weird and also a little bit political.

Here are the weirdest, funniest, and most memorable moments from Eurovision 2019.

The Icelandic band holding up a Palestinian flag.

The representatives for Iceland waved Palestinian scarves solemnly to the cameras, as their results rolled in.

The move was in protest of Israel's Tel Aviv hosting the contest in 2019, despite claims, particularly by cultural figures Roger Water and Brian Eno, that Israel has violated human rights in Palestine.

The European Broadcasting Union, who organises the contest, slammed the political move, sharing the statement, "This directly contradicts the rules… the consequences of this action will be discussed."

Earlier in the show, Madonna had two backing dancers walk on the stage together, one with the Israeli flag stitched on their back and one with the flag of Palestine.