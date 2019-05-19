Here are 23 of the best internet reactions to the 2019 Australian federal election results.

On Sunday, Australians woke up to news that Scott Morrison remains Australia’s prime minister and the coalition is edging closer to a 76 seat majority in the parliament.
Regardless of which side of politics you sit on, it’s a result many didn’t see coming.
Months of opinion polls told us 2019 was Labor’s year, but the ballot papers have said otherwise.
Things are looking a little different today. Bill Shorten is no longer the leader of the Labor party.
People are putting out their onions for former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who lost his seat of Warringah to high profile independent Zali Steggall.
Controversial conservative Fraser Anning is no longer in parliament.
But one thing that has stayed the same. Scott Morrison is the prime minister of Australia.
As barbecues around the country are being cleaned, democracy sausages digested and election campaign signs begin to come down (oh wait…), we’re all feeling a lot of emotions.
And you know what’s great for emotions? Memes. Lots of memes and tweets. And a good giggle.
Here are 24 of the best internet reactions to the 2019 Australian federal election result.
Weather report for Adelaide pretty much reflects my mood right now.#AusVotes #AusVotes2019 #WeDeservedBetter pic.twitter.com/SiQJcoLjB0
— Hilly #WeDeservedBetter (@Hillyhobbit) May 18, 2019
