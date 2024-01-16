Every single look from the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Finally, after setbacks and hurdles, the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards is here. Why 2023 I hear you ask? Well, if you think back to Hollywood's climate last year, you would remember that SAG-AFTRA members went on strike to demand fair pay.

They won their case, but it did cause the Emmy Awards to be delayed along with the premiere of several shows - not that we're complaining because everyone deserves to be fairly compensated for their work.

Today, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host television's night of nights. Nominations for the annual awards show were announced in July last year, and leading the pack is HBO's Succession, with 14 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series - an award it has already won twice before.

The show's frontrunners, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong will all go head to head for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, making it the most actors to ever be nominated from the same show for this award.

Similarly, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor, an award Macfadyen has taken home before.