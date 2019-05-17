'Boys can be Emma.' The Wiggles' Emma and Lachy's Instagram post has upset a lot of parents.

Who knew The Wiggles could be so controversial?

On Friday, the Yellow Wiggle, Emma (Watkins), posted a photo to her Instagram that has divided the comments section more than the discussion about whether Jeff should be woken up or just be bloody left alone.

The photo shows her former husband, Lachy Wiggle, (a.k.a. the Purple Wiggle and Lachy Gillespie) proudly holding a sign that says:

“Boys can be Emma.”

View this post on Instagram ???????????? YES!! ???????????? A post shared by Emma_Wiggle (@emma_wiggle) on May 16, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT



It’s just four simple words, but in just over an hour the post has garnered 7,200 likes, and attracted significant backlash.

“Umm… sorry, no they can’t. It’s called biology,” one commenter wrote.

Another was equally concerned about the gender-neutral message.

“I have nothing against the LGBT community but please, please, don’t bring it into kids shows. Go my baby watch[es] and loves The Wiggles. Too young to be exposed to this. Just saying, cause that’s how it starts.”

What ‘it’ means is not entirely clear. For some, the post signalled the end of their relationship with the super-group.

“What?! Farewell Wiggles, it’s been fun, but no. Boys can’t be Emma,” one Dad said.

And another added, “Boys and girls are not the same why are people trying to confuse the poor kids these days.”