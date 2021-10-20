For the last two years, she's shunned the spotlight. Here's what Emma Watson is doing now.

Emma Watson has been dormant on her socials for quite some time now. It’s also been over two years since Emma was seen at a red carpet event. But goodness, she has been busy.

In a string of Instagram posts, the Harry Potter and Little Women actress has been documenting her environmentalism work in the lead up to the Cop26 UN Climate Change Conference from late October to mid-November. It is the same Glasgow Summit that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to attend.

But all is not what it seems.

Emma’s Instagram page, with over 60 million followers, has been taken over by an anonymous Feminist Collective for Cop26.

With a passion for activism and telling important stories, here is exactly what Emma Watson has been doing recently.

Emma Watson on climate change.

From her socials, it’s clear that advocating for climate change has been a massive part of Emma’s life for the past few years.

Just this week she met one of her idols: Al Gore, who is the Former Vice President of the United States, a Nobel Prize Laureate, author and founder of not-for-profit Climate Reality.

“It was really surreal to meet and interview one of my idols. I think one of the many reasons I find Al Gore so compelling is that even though he lost one of the biggest fights of his life to become president in 2000 he has continued to do the work he set out to do despite humiliation, loss and defeat... the tides have been against him for years and he’s kept swimming. That to me is a hero.”

“Thankfully climate change action is becoming mainstream and the tides have turned in his direction and now we are all swimming with him.”