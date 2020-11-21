From a diamond heir to a California businessman: A timeline of Emma Watson's relationships.

After months of speculation, it seems Emma Watson and Leo Robinton's relationship may have been confirmed this week.

After being pictured kissing one another over a year ago, the British actress and California businessman were spotted grabbing coffee in London this week.

"Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private," a source told MailOnline.

"After they were pictured kissing in October, Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance," they claimed.

"But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress."

As more details of the couple's rumoured relationship emerge, we decided to take a look back at Emma Watson's very private relationship timeline.

Tom Ducker

Emma Watson's first public relationship was in 2006 with rugby player, Tom Ducker.

The pair dated for a year before "drifting apart, as teenagers do".

Francis Boulle