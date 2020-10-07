If 2020 has taught us one thing about the beauty space, it’s that we’re still a long way away from true inclusivity and representation.

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement this year saw protesters take to the streets globally to pledge themselves to the fight of dismantling systemic racism and white supremacy.

Black and Indigenous People of Colour were also given the space to address how racism inevitably trickles into the beauty industry and the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

When it comes to continuing and preserving the Black Lives Matter conversation, the fight needs to happen way beyond a hashtag or a #BlackoutTuesday Instagram post on your feed.

An actionable way to support the Black Community is by buying black and adding black beauty brands to your repertoire.

If you’re unsure where to start, here’s a list of some of my favourite Black-owned beauty brands. Bookmark them as you go and next time you run out of a product and think about heading to your local Priceline, remember some of these gems.

Bush Medijina