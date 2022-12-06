Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher met competing on a reality show. Now they're in 'love'.

After weeks of speculation, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and TV personality Ryan Gallagher have confirmed they're dating.

The pair recently just finished competing on Channel Ten's new reality show, The Challenge Australia.

While they didn't confirm anything on the show, they did announce their relationship on Monday evening when they shared pictures with followers on Instagram.

"Letting you in on a little secret," Seebohm wrote.

This week, the Olympian opened up about their relationship while competing on The Challenge and clarified that it was strictly platonic during filming.

"Me and Ryan, obviously we were paired with each other first challenge, we won and we worked really well together," she explained.

"Inside the game, we were just the people that could trust each other. Ryan had my back one hundred and fifty per cent and I had his back one hundred and fifty per cent, and that's hard to find in a game where you’ve gotta lie, you’ve gotta deceive people and you've gotta backstab people. And we just knew that from each other we weren't going to do that."