"I thought I was losing my mind." Emily Seebohm's life before the Tokyo Olympics.

This post deals with eating disorders and might be triggering for some readers.



On Saturday, Emily Seebohm stepped foot on the Olympic podium alongside fellow simmer Kaylee McKeown.

The two Aussies had just completed in the 200m backstroke final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Seebohm winning bronze, McKeown gold.

But McKeown felt Seebohm "deserved to be on that gold medal podium just as much as I did" and invited her to stand side by side as the national anthem played.

"Em’s been around for so long and I’ve always spoken so highly of her, I speak of her highly for a reason," she said after the race.

Gold Medalist Kaylee McKeown and Bronze Medalist Emily Seebohm during the medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. Image: Getty.

This is the fourth time Seebohm has represented Australia at the Olympic Games. She's one of only three Aussie swimmers who have done so. And each time she's walked away with a medal.

"It’s so amazing, I never thought this was going to happen again," Seebohm told Channel Seven after the race as she wiped tears from her eyes.

"I’m not a crier normally, I’m not a crier at all."

"I’m just so proud. The team has done so well and it’s an absolute dream to be on this team and I’m so grateful for all the times I’ve been on the Australian swim team. Honestly, it’s been the favourite thing of my entire career to be on this team."