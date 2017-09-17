Emily Ratajkowski isn't impressed her latest magazine cover was photoshopped.

Emily Ratajkowski has expressed her discomfort and disappointment about appearing on the cover of Madame Figaro only to see her lips and breasts photoshopped on the finished product.

In posting the original, untouched image to Instagram alongside the re-touched photo, Ratajkowski detailed her frustration at the magazine, and the industry itself, for consistently sending a message to women – young and old – that natural beauty isn’t ever good enough.

“Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities,” she wrote.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

“I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

It’s certainly not the first time the model and actress has been outspoken about her desire for our standards of beauty to change. She’s been vocal about the fact in in her time trying to crack into Hollywood, her status as a sex symbol — Ratajkowski has topped many-a-sexiest-women list — has been a hindrance as much as a help.